Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome broken ankle just minutes into his first game with the Celtics

Sports Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome broken ankle just minutes into his first game with the Celtics

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(TNT)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gordon Hayward suffered severe broken ankle just over five minutes into his first game with the Boston Celtics.

The incident came in the first quarter when Hayward went towards the basket and jumped to catch a lob pass. There was only minimal contact and Hayward seemingly just landed awkwardly on his left leg when it broke.

Video of the injury can be found below.

The sound could be heard over the television broadcast and it was immediately obvious that Hayward had broken his leg just above his left ankle.

A hush immediately fell over the crowd and players were shown with shocked looks on their faces while other players were seen praying.

null play

null

(TNT)

Hayward was placed in an aircast and taken off in a stretcher in obvious pain.

null play

null

(TNT)

Here is the video, via TNT.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT.

Top 3

1 Sports Rivers State governor holds meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo and...bullet
2 Ranked The 15 most powerful millennials in the worldbullet
3 Sports LeBron James says he doesn't turn on data roaming or pay for...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Sports The Cavaliers' bench reacted in horror when they saw Gordon Hayward's awful injury
Kyrie Irving
Sports TNT had a funny snafu when Kyrie Irving scored the first basket of the NBA season
Ezekiel Elliott.
Sports Ezekiel Elliott's suspension is once again on hold as he is granted a temporary restraining order
Rick Pitino, former head coach of the University of Louisville's men's basketball team.
Sports Rick Pitino is suing Adidas for 'outrageous, wrongful, and illegal conspiracy' after being fired from Louisville amidst a bribery scandal