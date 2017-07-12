Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Golfers running over other players with golf carts has become a viral prank

  • Published:

The videos have brought joy to countless social media users, but not everyone is amused.

(Barstool Sports/Twitter)
If you thought golf was a low-risk sport, think again. Using a golf cart to run over fellow golfers has become a major trend in recent weeks, inspiring anger from unsuspecting victims and course etiquette experts alike.

It all started with this Instagram video, posted by the account BestVines earlier this month. Since then, casual golfers have repurposed the video's concept by driving over their friends on the course and posting the footage online.

Sports lifestyle site Barstool Sports immediately got on board, asking fans to send in their versions of the dangerous prank.

Here are just a few examples:

The posts have gained thousands of likes and shares on social media. Fans love everything about them, from the brutal hits — a rare sight on the golf course — to the element of surprise.

But while the videos have brought joy to a huge number of Barstool followers, not everyone is a fan. Sam Riggs Bozoian, host of Barstool Sports' own "Fore Play" golf podcast, expressed a strong distaste for the prank.

"It got to the point where every time where we would post [a video of the prank] or I would see a 'Fore Play' account post one, I would cringe...It feels good to get it out there," he said on a recent episode. "I f------ hate those videos."

Barstool responded by putting a bounty on Bozoian's head: anyone who runs him over with a golf cart and gets it on video will receive $1,000 from David Portnoy, the site's founder. For better or for worse, it doesn't look like this prank is going away any time soon.

