Sports :  Gilles Muller upsets Rafael Nadal in longest match of this year's Wimbledon that included a 28-game fifth set marathon

With a 15-13 fifth set, Gilles Muller knocked off Rafael Nadal in a four-hour match to advance to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

(Tim Ireland/AP)
16th-ranked Gilles Muller upset fourth-ranked Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon on Monday in the longest match of the tournament this year.

The 34-year-old Muller of Luxembourg went up two sets on Nadal before Nadal clawed back to force a fifth set.

The fifth and final set was a marathon, as Muller and Nadal went back and forth for over an hour. Muller eventually pulled it out, 15-13. In total, the match lasted four hours and 47 minutes.

In the final set, both players held serve, with Muller at several times getting to match point, only to have a feisty Nadal stave off elimination. While Muller hit big shots with his left hand, he also was suffered from several unforced errors while Nadal hit several dazzling returns, much to the delight of the Nadal-tilted crowd.

After the match, Muller said, "I feel tired! It was a long match ... When I had these last two match points I just thought, give it a shot. It's a great feeling winning that match. I haven't really realized what just happened to be honest."

Here was the match-winning point:

Muller will now take on Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals.

