Sports :  Giants suspend Eli Apple after ugly affair that included a confrontation with coaches and a teammate calling him a 'cancer'

The New York Giants suspended second-year cornerback Eli Apple for conduct detrimental to the team after he reportedly got into a confrontation with coaches.

The confrontation came after safety Landon Collins called Apple a "cancer" during a radio interview.

One report said Apple, who has struggled this year, will not be on the Giants next season.



The New York Giants suspended second-year cornerback Eli Apple for "conduct detrimental" to the team.

The suspension comes after ugly scenes unfolded between Apple, Giants safety Landon Collins, coaches, and the media.

It began on Tuesday when Collins called Apple a "cancer" while on ESPN radio, saying the Giants defense was fine except for him.

"There's only just one corner that ... needs to grow, and we all know who that is," Collin said, adding, "But that first pick ... he's a cancer."

The comment obviously sparked controversy on the team, and Collins and Apple reportedly both met with interim coach Steve Spagnuolo and then with each other. Collins apologized for the comment.

It didn't, however, end the controversy for Apple. On Wednesday, Apple reportedly got into a confrontation with cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and was restrained by teammates.

Apple also declined to talk to media on Wednesday, passing through the locker room and saying, "I gotta take a s---," prompting criticism from some in the NFL world.

Overall, the situation doesn't look good for Apple. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Apple is not well-liked in the Giants locker room and has been criticized as being immature. He struggled with injuries and off-field incidents this season, turning in a poor performance on the field after a decent rookie season in 2016.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that Apple is likely done with the Giants. The Giants can void the remaining money on his deal this offseason, according to ESPN.