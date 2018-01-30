Sports :  From Justin Timberlake's outfit to the length of the national anthem — These are the 17 weirdest prop bets for the Super Bowl

news

Super Bowl Sunday represents the culmination of the year in football — two teams competing to be deemed champion of the most popular sport in America.

It's also a great day to gamble.

Earlier in the week we went through all of the best bets you can actually make in Las Vegas on the big game, but one of the defining features of the Super Bowl in recent years has been the ability to bet on all sorts of strange outcomes thanks to the prominence of offshore sportsbooks.

How long will the national anthem take? What outfit will the halftime act wear? How many times will Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth mention the point-spread for the game or Tom Brady's age?

Before the dawn of internet gambling these would just be weird questions to be posing to your friends while they try to enjoy the pregame spread at your Super Bowl party. Now? They're questions of investment.

Below we've collected the 17 weirdest, most specific, and hopefully most profitable prop bets that you can only find online. All of these numbers come courtesy of bovada.lv, and are subject to change drastically between now and kickoff. Their outcomes will be subject to Bovada's discretion — so be sure to read the fine print before committing too much money to the color of Justin Timberlake's footwear.

That said, if you have a friend of a friend who knows Timberlake's stylist, my Twitter DMs are open.

Pink takes Over/Under two minutes to sing the national anthem

The pick: Under two minutes ($100 to win $110)

The logic: My tendency over the years with this bet has to shut your eyes (and ears) and bet the under. It always ends up being closer than it should be, whether an artist flubs a word or attempts to hold out "BRAAAAAAAAAAVE" for twenty seconds after burning through the first 99% of the song. But more people bet the over because it's funnier to be the over, and thus there is usually value on the under.

Will Pink be airborne for any part of her national anthem?

The pick: No, Pink will not be airborne during national anthem ($500 to win $100)

The logic: Last year, Lady Gaga went airborne during the start of the halftime show, much to the delight and confusion of viewers at home. That said, that is some definite halftime business, and with the ongoing drama of the national anthem over this NFL season, I don't see Pink stirring the pot with anything crazy. Pink will play it straight and the NFL will get to football and away from nationalism with as little discussion as possible.

You have to lay a lot of money for the bet, but it sure does feel like a lock.

Will Pink say “Eagles” before or after the anthem?

The pick: No, Pink will not say "Eagles" at any point during anthem ($200 to win $100)

The logic: Pink is from suburban Philadelphia, but again, I think she plays it straight here as to not stir the pot. The national anthem at the Super Bowl served as a tryout of sorts for the halftime show when Lady Gaga sang it at Super Bowl 50, and with Pink's long career and national appeal, she could be in a similar position to perform at halftime in the near future. I wouldn't risk that by throwing in an "E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!" chant at the end of the anthem.

What color will Pink's hair be during her performance of the national anthem?

The pick: White/Blonde ($100 to win $125)

The logic: The odds on this one will likely drop as we get closer and closer to kickoff, especially since Pink was seen on national television last Sunday at the Grammy awards sporting blonde. It's probably still a value even if these get as low as -300.

That said, a fun sleeper pick here is that Pink comes out with green hair — it could be a way to show her support for the Eagles without shouting them out by name.

Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes Pink to sing the anthem?

The pick: Yes, scoring drive takes less time than Pink's national anthem ($120 to win $100)

The logic: The thing that flips this bet is that as written it is any scoring drive — not just a touchdown drive — that needs to take less time than Pink takes to sing the anthem. Even if she absolutely blazes through the "Star Spangled Banner" that means you're still basically just betting on one team pulling off a two-minute drill. One quick field goal before halftime and you're a winner.

What color will Belichick’s shirt be?

The pick: Gray ($100 to win $130)

The logic: Red and white are both available as 10/1 longshots here, while blue is the favorite at -150, but I think gray is the way to go in this spot. Belichick has been in blue his past two Super Bowls, so maybe he sticks with that trend, but he wore gray when the Pats beat the Eagles back in 2004.

Over/Under 1.5 times Brady’s age is mentioned during the broadcast

The pick: Over 1.5 times Brady's age is mentioned ($280 to win $100)

The logic: You can get to this one a few ways — Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will surely mention Brady's age when he first comes out on the field, and likely again as they talk through the Patriots dynasty. Also, if he looks particularly good ("He's still doing this at 40!") or particularly bad ("At 40, the game is going to catch up to you eventually.") late in the game.

Over/Under 5 Donald Trump tweets on Super Bowl Sunday

The pick: Over 5 tweets from Trump on Super Bowl Sunday ($140 to win $100)

The logic: Trump has only tweeted twice each the past two Sundays, but it's tough to imagine the biggest television event of the year happening and President Trump passing up on the action. Further, this bet can serve as a hedge for your sanity — should Trump tease nuclear war on Super Bowl Sunday in a series of tweets, at least you'll stand to profit off it.

Who will be shown first during the national anthem — Tom Brady or Nick Foles?

The pick: Tom Brady shown first ($220 to win $100)

The logic: Again, these are long odds to lay, but this one is a no-brainer to end all no-brainer. Imagine you are the one directing the Super Bowl broadcast. In what universe do you show Brady — the most recognizable player in the NFL — AFTER Nick Foles, who was a backup quarterback up until just over a month ago and most football fans would still struggle to pick out from a lineup.

Nick Foles might not even be the first Eagles player shown.

Will a flea flicker be attempted at any point during the game?

The pick: Yes ($100 to win $240)

The logic: Both the Eagles and Patriots converted on a flea flicker in their respective conference championship games, and while some might argue that means they've already shown their hand on the play, I think it simply means we know both teams have it in their arsenal. If the time is right for either team, they might try to catch the other sleeping, and I would've expected worse odds than this.

Over/Under 1.5 times Janet Jackson is mentioned during the broadcast

The pick: Under 1.5 times ($200 to win $100)

The logic: Similar to my prediction that the NFL wants to get through the anthem with as little stress as possible, they likely also want to slide the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" under the rug as Justin Timberlake returns to perform at halftime.

What color shoes will Justin Timberlake wear during the halftime show?

The pick: Black ($100 to win $200)

The logic: This is a risky one, and I would not blame you for wanting to put your money down on white (-120) or brown/beige (+700). Black is just the simplest color to win with here, and it's getting better than expected odds. Timberlake wore white during much of The 20/20 Experience Tour, and if you expect him to be embracing the "Man of the Woods" vibe then brown might be a good bet. But I'm guessing we see an eclectic version of Timberlake on Sunday, and black is the easiest shoe to see Timberlake in for a career-spanning set.

Will Justin Timberlake be wearing a hat when he walks out for his halftime performance?

The pick: Yes, Timberlake is wearing a hat at the beginning of his halftime performance ($100 to win $110)

The logic: If this was the perfectly coiffed Timberlake of 2013 I would expect his beautiful hair to be out in full force. But this "Man of the Woods" character he seems to be portraying on his latest album feels a bit more pro-fedora. Plus, a hat is the perfect prop to wear over his eyes for a soulful beginning, and then toss into the crowd just as the drums kick in. Don't doubt Timberlake's love of an accessory that helps get the crowd going.

Will Justin Timberlake cover a Prince song at halftime?

The pick: Yes, Timberlake covers a Prince song ($120 to win $100)

The logic: It's a perfect storm for Timberlake to break out a Prince cover — Prince was a proud Minnesotan and a Super Bowl halftime show legend. Additionally, Timberlake is hosting a listening party at Prince's estate during Super Bowl week. These aren't great odds, but can't you see Timberlake opening with a quick homage to "Let's Go Crazy" to get the crowd going?

Will Al Michaels refer to the spread of the game?

The pick: No, Michaels does not reference the spread of the game ($150 to win $100)

The logic: Normally, I would be all over the Yes side of this bet. But the details of the bet on bovada state that Michaels "must clearly say what the spread was on the game." Anyone that watches Michaels knows that he loves to tease the spread and the over/under, but rarely says the number outright, choosing instead to call a late touchdown "OVERwhelming" or something to that affect. Again, always read the fine print.

What color of Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach?

The pick: Lime/Green/Yellow ($100 to win $225)

The logic: In the Patriots past Super Bowl wins we've seen Gatorade baths of blue, orange, yellow, and clear, so it's really a crap-shoot. Lime/Green/Yellow has the shortest odds on the list, but gets you multiple options and probably has added value should the Eagles pull off the upset.

Who will the Super Bowl MVP thank first?

The pick: Teammates ($100 to win $200)

The logic: Teammates is the favorite but seems like the answer most likely to be involved as a part of the question. It also works as a solid base answer for any player that might win the award. God (3/1) is an appealing option, but takes a bit of a knock since the injury of Carson Wentz. A solid sleeper pick is family (16/1) should Brady win the award yet again.

