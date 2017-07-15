Sports :  Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor already teased a potential rematch — in the octagon

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather concluded their four-city press tour in London on Friday .

The final press conference included the usual staredowns, threats, and profane and fairly offensive trash talk between the two fighters.

Interestingly, during the banter while Mayweather had the microphone, the two fighters seemed to hint at a future rematch, this time in the octagon.

It was likely all posturing, but Mayweather, while criticizing McGregor, said to Dana White, "You should have came and got me for the UFC, if you wanted a real champion! I run the octagon! I run the ring!"

He added to McGregor, "You say something else, I'll whoop your ass in the octagon."

McGregor jumped at the opportunity, saying, "When I spike you August 26, I'm gonna make you face me in a rematch in the octagon! And then we'll see if you're all talk or not."

Throughout the press tour, McGregor has called the bout with Mayweather "half a fight," referring to the usual mixed martial arts he's used to in UFC. While McGregor faces a steep uphill battle against Mayweather in a boxing-only fight, Mayweather would face an even tougher obstacle in a UFC fight, as, to our knowledge, he's not an expert in any other disciplines. McGregor, free of some of the rules in boxing, could go right at him.

Again, it's likely all posturing, but it does raise an interesting question about how the August 26 boxing match will conclude. Both fighters are expected to make over $100 million for the bout. If the fight is entertaining enough, the potential money for a rematch could be huge, and both fighters are never shy about their business acumen and net worths.

If both men care to make more money after their boxing match, a rematch certainly could be possible, though it seems highly unlikely that Mayweather would agree to enter the octagon.

Watch the exchange below: