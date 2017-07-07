Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Fantastic photo shows height difference between 23rd-ranked John Isner and the unranked Israeli player who beat him at Wimbledon

Sports Fantastic photo shows height difference between 23rd-ranked John Isner and the unranked Israeli player who beat him at Wimbledon

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

32-year-old unranked Israeli tennis player Dudi Sela knocked off 23rd-ranked American John Isner in five sets at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Afterward, as is customary, the two players met at the net to shake hands, and the significant difference in size was evident.

Selia is 5-foot-9, fairly normal for the average man, while Isner is a towering 6-foot-10, according to ESPN.

The difference is jarring.

null play

null

(Tim Ireland/AP)

Though Isner appears to be on his toes in that photo, Sela then tried to meet him, standing on his tippy-toes to even out the difference.

null play

null

(Tim Ireland/AP)

It's not the first time Sela has had fun at his own expense. After losing to 6-foot-11 Ivo Karlovic at the Claro Open in 2014, Sela grabbed a chair to meet his opponent at the net.

Top 3

1 Sports This 12-time Olympic medalist reveals her ultimate 6.5-minute ab...bullet
2 Sports Grigor Dimitrov pulled off an accidental trick shot at...bullet
3 Sports Kevin Durant had a funny reaction to the Warriors signing...bullet

Sports

null
Sports American tennis player screams for help after suffering a knee injury at Wimbledon in scary scene
null
Sports One of the best hitters in baseball almost failed in college until he lied to a summer team about his position
Brad Stevens
Sports Celtics head coach Brad Stevens gave the firmest declaration yet that the NBA is going through a strategic revolution
BI Graphics_Tour de France cyclists Calories
Tech A Tour de France cyclist burns 6,071 calories a day — here's how many Chipotle burritos that is