Sports :  Everything you need to know about 23-year-old golf phenom Jordan Spieth — who just won his third major

Jordan Spieth won The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on Sunday in dramatic fashion, earning the golfer his third major championship.



Spieth is the youngest American to ever win The Open. He also joins Jack Nicklaus at the only two golfers to win three legs of golf's grand slam before the age of 24. Spieth won both the Masters Tournament and the US Open in 2015.



Spieth is only one win away from obtaining golf's elusive "grand slam." He'll have his chance in August at the PGA Championship in Charlotte. Until then, here's everything you need to know about the superstar golfer.