Sports :  Every way you can bet on your favorite football team in Vegas before the start of the 2017 season

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Betting on sports is one of the best things you can do in Las Vegas.

For sports fans heading to Vegas for a fall weekend, spending your Sunday in a sportsbook is an absolute must. But if you are hitting Sin City before the kickoff of the 2017 season, there are still plenty of ways to put a bit of money down on your team while you're in town.

Sportsbooks offer a wide range of season-long bets, ranging from an over/under on how many games your team will win, to whether or not your team will make the playoffs, and of course, if your team will become Super Bowl champions (looking at you, Pats fans).

Below you can find all of the offerings currently available to bettors looking for offseason action on their favorite football team, with odds provided by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Arizona Cardinals

Over/Under win total: 8 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +175 / No -200

Odds to win NFC West: 7/2

Odds to win NFC: 15/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 30/1

Atlanta Falcons

Over/Under win total: 9.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -150 / No +130

Odds to win NFC South: 7/5

Odds to win NFC: 11/2

Odds to win Super Bowl: 12/1

Baltimore Ravens

Over/Under win total: 8.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +105 / No -125

Odds to win AFC North: 11/4

Odds to win AFC: 15/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 30/1

Buffalo Bills

Over/Under win total: 6.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +550 / No -800

Odds to win AFC East: 16/1

Odds to win AFC: 50/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 100/1

Carolina Panthers

Over/Under win total: 9 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -110 / No -110

Odds to win NFC South: 9/4

Odds to win NFC: 15/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 30/1

Chicago Bears

Over/Under win total: 5.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +1100 / No -2500

Odds to win NFC North: 25/1

Odds to win NFC: 50/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 100/1

Cincinnati Bengals

Over/Under win total: 8.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +140 / No -160

Odds to win AFC North: 4/1

Odds to win AFC: 30/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 60/1

Cleveland Browns

Over/Under win total: 4.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2000 / No -10000

Odds to win AFC North: 40/1

Odds to win AFC: 150/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 300/1

Dallas Cowboys

Over/Under win total: 9.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -200 / No +175

Odds to win NFC East: 6/5

Odds to win NFC: 7/2

Odds to win Super Bowl: 8/1

Denver Broncos

Over/Under win total: 8 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +215 / No -255

Odds to win AFC West: 4/1

Odds to win AFC: 20/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 40/1

Detroit Lions

Over/Under win total: 7.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +300 / No -360

Odds to win NFC North: 6/1

Odds to win NFC: 25/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 50/1

Green Bay Packers

Over/Under win total: 10.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -330 / No +270

Odds to win NFC North: 1/2

Odds to win NFC: 11/2

Odds to win Super Bowl: 12/1

Houston Texans

Over/Under win total: 8.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +145 / No -165

Odds to win AFC South: 9/4

Odds to win AFC: 15/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 30/1

Indianapolis Colts

Over/Under win total: 8.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +190 / No -220

Odds to win AFC South: 11/4

Odds to win AFC: 25/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 50/1

Jacksonville Jaguars

Over/Under win total: 6.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +375 / No -450

Odds to win AFC South: 9/2

Odds to win AFC: 40/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 80/1

Kansas City Chiefs

Over/Under win total: 9 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -135 / No +115

Odds to win AFC West: 2/1

Odds to win AFC: 15/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 30/1

Los Angeles Chargers

Over/Under win total: 7.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +240 / No -280

Odds to win AFC West: 4/1

Odds to win AFC: 30/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 60/1

Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under win total: 6 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +900 / No -1600

Odds to win NFC West: 15/1

Odds to win NFC: 40/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 80/1

Miami Dolphins

Over/Under win total: 7.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +375 / No -450

Odds to win AFC East: 8/1

Odds to win AFC: 20/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 40/1

Minnesota Vikings

Over/Under win total: 8.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +160 / No -180

Odds to win NFC North: 11/4

Odds to win NFC: 15/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 30/1

New England Patriots

Over/Under win total: 12.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -2500 / No +1100

Odds to win AFC East: 1/14

Odds to win AFC: 5/4

Odds to win Super Bowl: 5/2

New Orleans Saints

Over/Under win total: 8 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +240 / No -280

Odds to win NFC South: 5/1

Odds to win NFC: 25/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 50/1

New York Giants

Over/Under win total: 8.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +120 / No -140

Odds to win NFC East: 12/5

Odds to win NFC: 10/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 20/1

New York Jets

Over/Under win total: 4.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2000 / No -10000

Odds to win AFC East: 100/1

Odds to win AFC: 100/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 200/1

Oakland Raiders

Over/Under win total: 9.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -140 / No +120

Odds to win AFC West: 8/5

Odds to win AFC: 5/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 10/1

Philadelphia Eagles

Over/Under win total: 8 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +170 / No -190

Odds to win NFC East: 7/2

Odds to win NFC: 20/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 40/1

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over/Under win total: 10.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -360 / No +300

Odds to win AFC North: 5/9

Odds to win AFC: 6/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 12/1

San Francisco 49ers

Over/Under win total: 5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +1400 / No -4000

Odds to win NFC West: 35/1

Odds to win NFC: 100/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 200/1

Seattle Seahawks

Over/Under win total: 10.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -550 / No +425

Odds to win NFC West: 1/4

Odds to win NFC: 9/2

Odds to win Super Bowl: 10/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over/Under win total: 8 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +220 / No -260

Odds to win NFC South: 7/2

Odds to win NFC: 15/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 30/1

Tennessee Titans

Over/Under win total: 8.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +120 / No -140

Odds to win AFC South: 9/5

Odds to win AFC: 15/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 30/1

Washington Redskins

Over/Under win total: 7.5 wins

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +330 / No -400

Odds to win division: 6/1

Odds to win NFC East: 40/1

Odds to win Super Bowl: 80/1

Now check out our first power ranking heading into the 2017 NFL season...