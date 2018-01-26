Sports :  ESPN investigation into Michigan State's sexual assault scandal alleges cover-ups and cases that include football and basketball programs

An extensive report from ESPN reveals an extremely troubling pattern of how cases of sexual assault were handled at Michigan State.
A report from ESPN's Paula Lavigne for "Outside the Lines" looked into allegations that Michigan State University had a history mishandling sexual assault allegations, particularly in the athletic department, and beyond the cases involving Larry Nassar.
ESPN reported "a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression of such allegations by officials ranging from campus police to the Spartan athletic department." ESPN also investigated how the athletic department had handled accusations involving the school's football and men's basketball teams.
Some of the most explosive anecdotes in the report include:
The report also contains several explosive accusations about the university's handling of Nassar, the former USA gymnastics doctor who was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison by a Michigan judge earlier this week:
MSU athletic director Mark Hollis announced his resignation on Friday after MSU came under fire for its handling of sexual assault accusations against Nassar. He was already serving 60 years for child pornography charges before he was sentenced to additional time this week.
The report said the school attempted to withhold names of athletes from police records. According to the report, the school had deleted so much information from written reports that they were "nearly unreadable." In one instance, a school-hired outside investigator claimed he did not write a report at the conclusion of his work.
The report claims that in the time since Dantonio's tenure began in 2007, at least 16 football players have been accused of sexual assault. Additionally, there were other previously unpublicized allegations of sexual assault by players under basketball coach Tom Izzo's program.
Former MSU sexual assault counselor Lauren Allswede told ESPN: "Whatever protocol or policy was in place, whatever frontline staff might normally be involved in response or investigation, it all got kind of swept away and it was handled more by administration [and] athletic department officials. ... It was all happening behind closed doors."
Allswede left the university in 2015 over frustrations with how sexual assault accusations were handled.
"As a Big 10 university with high-profile football, basketball and hockey programs, they want to protect the integrity of the programs — don't want scandal, don't want sexual assault allegations, or domestic violence allegations," Allswede told ESPN. "None of it was transparent. It was very insulated, and people were a lot of times discouraged from seeking resources outside of the athletic department."
When asked for comment, a spokesperson for Michigan State said the following:
We are not going to comment on the content of the ESPN story. But as our Board of Trustees said earlier today, we acknowledge that there have been failures at MSU, not only in our processes and operations, but in our culture, and will take all necessary steps to begin a new day and change the environment at the university. The Board has initiated a process to bring in an independent third-party to perform a top-to-bottom review of all our processes relating to health and safety, in every area of the University, and to provide recommendations on actions that we will implement to change the culture of MSU on this important issue.