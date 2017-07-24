Sports :  English Premier League club move to break African player's transfer record, as Liverpool FC bid £70m for Naby Keita

The English Premier League side, Liverpool FC have been reported to be considering another bid for the RB Leipzig Midfielder, Naby Keita.

The £70m offer would be the third attempt by the Reds to attract the Guinea international to Anfield after similar move bids of £57m and £66m failed.

For weeks, the Reds have been trying to sign the 22 year old player during this summer transfer window without success.

If this deal pull through, Keita would be breaking the African player record transfer in the Premiership.

RB Leipzig have stated that they are considering releasing the African player whose contract with the club extends till 2020.

Liverpool made similar a recording breaking move for the services for Egyptian International Mohammed Salah from AS Roma for £36.9 million.