Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Donald Trump's first wife says he tried to get Ivanka to date Tom Brady

Sports Donald Trump's first wife says he tried to get Ivanka to date Tom Brady

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump allegedly told his daughter, Ivanka, that she should meet Tom Brady but she wasn't interested.

Image
  • Tom Brady.
    Tom Brady.   
  • tom brady
    tom brady   
Tom Brady. play

Tom Brady.

(Phelan Ebenhack/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump has made clear his friendship with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, but according to Ivana Trump in her new book "Raising Trump," the president thought Brady would make a good companion for his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

In a passage discussing Ivanka's love life growing up, Ivana claims Donald wanted Ivanka to date Brady.

"At one point, Donald wanted her to date Tom Brady, the quarterback," the book reads. "He said, 'You have to meet him!' But Ivanka wasn't into it."

The book doesn't offer more on the relationship between Ivanka and Brady. But it isn't the first reference of an Ivanka/Brady dynamic.

Last month, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on "TMZ Live" that he thinks Brady skipped the Patriots' visit to the White House after winning the Super Bowl at his wife Gisele Bundchen's request. Scaramucci said Brady may have dated Ivanka, which possibly led to some jealousy on Bundchen's end.

"There could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn’t want him to go," Scaramucci said.

Brady cited family reasons for missing the Patriots' visit to the White House.

Donald Trump and Ivanka. play

Donald Trump and Ivanka.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Brady and the president have been linked together several times. When Trump's campaign first began, Brady had a "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker. Brady several times has called Trump a "friend" though he never verbally endorsed him.

After Trump said Brady called him before the inauguration, Brady defended their relationship, saying: "Why does that make such a big deal? ... If you know someone, it doesn't mean that you agree with everything that they say or do. Right?"

Top 3

1 Sports All about Jemele Hill, the suspended ESPN host who drew the wrath...bullet
2 Family Mikel Obi has revealed the secret charm for Nigeria's World Cup...bullet
3 Sports These are the top 10 most expensive football stadiums in Africabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

that
Sports Isaiah Thomas says he 'might never' talk to Celtics president again after they traded him to the Cavs
null
Sports NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 6
Ronda Rousey
Sports New video provides latest indication that Ronda Rousey is eyeing a move to WWE
COTD_10.11
Sports Chart shows how unlikely the United States' nightmare World Cup scenario was before it came true