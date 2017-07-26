Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Dodgers prospect hits wacky home run that bounces off head of outfielder and over the fence

Sports Dodgers prospect hits wacky home run that bounces off head of outfielder and over the fence

  • Published:

Alex Verdugo of the Oklahoma City Dodgers got some assistance from an outfielder to hit a three-run home run.

verdugo_home_run play

verdugo_home_run

(Via MiLB)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo of the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Tuesday hit one of the wackiest home runs of the baseball season.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the minor-league centerfielder smacked a deep ball to right field.

While it was too short to go out, he got some assistance from Reno Aces right fielder Zach Borenstein. As Borenstein went back to catch the pop fly, the ball bounced off of his head and out of the park.

Home run!

The Aces, however, won the game 9-7.

The home run is reminiscent of the famous home run that bounced off the head of Jose Canseco, who was then playing for the Texas Rangers.

Top 3

1 Sports English Premier League club move to break African player's...bullet
2 Sports These are Africa's most expensive football transfers as...bullet
3 Sports Jordan Spieth won The Open Championship after his caddie...bullet

Sports

Long Drive Maurice Allen celebrates
Sports Long Drive champion hit a 483-yard drive and then channeled his inner-Ric Flair during the celebration
null
Sports What it's like to go into sudden death with Tiger Woods
null
Sports The best rivalry in swimming was re-ignited at World Championships through a finger-wag, ruthless stare-down, and world record
Jason Garrett takes questions after cutting Lucky Whitehead
Sports Jason Garrett stonewalled reporters when asked about player who was cut despite being cleared of a criminal charge