Sports :  Dodgers prospect hits wacky home run that bounces off head of outfielder and over the fence

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo of the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Tuesday hit one of the wackiest home runs of the baseball season.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the minor-league centerfielder smacked a deep ball to right field.

While it was too short to go out, he got some assistance from Reno Aces right fielder Zach Borenstein. As Borenstein went back to catch the pop fly, the ball bounced off of his head and out of the park.

Home run!

The Aces, however, won the game 9-7.

The home run is reminiscent of the famous home run that bounced off the head of Jose Canseco, who was then playing for the Texas Rangers.