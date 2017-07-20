Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Dick's is releasing a new private line of clothes, and Nike and Under Armour should be worried

Sports Dick's is releasing a new private line of clothes, and Nike and Under Armour should be worried

  • Published:

The Second Skin line has everything an elite training athlete needs, and nothing they don't.

Second Skin is designed with specific intense athletes in mind. play

Second Skin is designed with specific intense athletes in mind.

(Dick's Sporting Goods)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dick's Sporting Goods is continuing its private push.

The sporting goods retailer is releasing a new line of private-label training apparel called Second Skin. The gear is aimed at the elite athlete, with technical specifications that those customers demand.

Dick's VP Ryan Eckel called this an "underserved customer segment" in an interview with Business Insider.

"We really focused, in a very hard way, on this athlete and what their needs are, and built the product around that," he said.

Second Skin is designed specially for high-intensity activities like CrossFit. For example, the Second Skin shirt has grips that keep it from riding up the back, as well as compression that grips important muscles to aid in recovery. It's mean to exist in a niche in the market that demands high-performing gear, and not the mainstream gym goer.

Dick's has already released a line of Second Skin compression undergarments, but this release is the first line of apparel. Prices range from $35 to $150 for compression and training apparel for both men and women.

While that is more expensive than typical sportswear, Dick's says the unique properties make the line a value, and it likely compares favorably to a garment from a name brand like Nike or Under Armour. The line line is available online at SecondSkin.com and in 350 Dick's stores nationwide.

null play

null

(Dick's Sporting Goods)

Second Skin is not to be confused with athleisure, however.

"These athletes don't necessarily want big logos and flashy colors. They want understated, they want minimalist design," Eckel said. "Everything you need and nothing you don't need."

Dick's CEO Edward Stack has previously said in earnings calls it was consolidating its vendor partnerships and focusing on core brands that its customers are clamoring for. That leaves space for the private label brands it's developing in-house, each targeted at a different fitness consumer, like the Calia brand developed with Carrie Underwood.

"The launch of Second Skin will help fill a void in our store," Eckel said.

Should Dick's keep finding niches in the sportswear market to fill with specialized new private labels like Second Skin, that could present an issue for brands like Nike and Under Armour who currently occupy those spaces with their more general offerings and are still looking for room to grow.

Top 3

1 Sports Wild photo shows Tour de France rider's vascular legs after 16 stagesbullet
2 Sport Tennis legend loses £100m to Nigerian oil firmbullet
3 Sport Nigeria fail to repeat Atlantic ’96 epic moment, as Brazil...bullet

Sports

Big Sexy is back.
Sports 44-year-old Bartolo Colon returned to the mound and struck out 25-year-old Aaron Judge on a nasty pitch
Sports COTD_7.18
Sports Chart shows just how dominant Kyle Larson has been during the 2017 NASCAR season
Manchester City's Kelechi Iheanacho (centre) scored in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United on September 10, 2016
Sports Nigerian young star, Iheanacho to join Ndidi, Musa at Leicester for £25 million
OJ Simpson.
Tech A parole hearing today could help O.J. Simpson get out of prison in October — here's what you need to know