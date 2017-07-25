Sports :  Derrick Rose has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Cavs that would include a $19 million pay cut

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Derrick Rose would be the 53rd-highest-paid point guard during the 2017-18 season.

Derrick Rose is now a member of the Cavaliers.

(Christian Petersen/Getty)
Derrick Rose has agreed to a one-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to several reports.

The deal is worth $2.1 million, according to Chris B. Haynes and Brian Windhorst of ESPN. At that salary, Rose would be taking a pay cut of more than $19.0 million, from his 2016-17 salary of $21.3 million with the New York Knicks.

It is unclear if Rose rejected larger offers from other teams, however, according to Haynes, Rose's agent, B.J. Armstrong, said his client "just wants to focus on winning basketball games."

Rose would be the 53rd-highest-paid point guard during the 2017-18 season, based on current contracts, according to Spotrac. Rose was the fifth-highest-paid point guard this past season.

Rose must wait to see if he will become the starting point guard for the defending Eastern Conference champions. Incumbent point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly asked for a trade, and according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, LeBron James "is eager to see him off."

