Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  DeAndre Hopkins' incredible juggling, one-handed touchdown is being dubbed 'The Christmas Catch'

Sports DeAndre Hopkins' incredible juggling, one-handed touchdown is being dubbed 'The Christmas Catch'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans made 'The Christmas Catch'

null play

null

(NFL)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you missed the fourth quarter of the Houston Texans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, you are probably not alone. But if you did miss it, you also missed "The Christmas Catch" by DeAndre Hopkins.

The catch came late in a blowout game in which the Steelers already had a huge lead, 26-0. Quarterback TJ Yates lobbed a pass towards the corner of the end zone where Hopkins tipped the ball with one hand, caught the ball with his other hand, and then somehow got both feet inbounds despite landing on and tumbling over the defender before landing out of bounds.

NBC's Mike Tirico called it "the touchdown catch of the year."

Hopkins clearly controlled the ball. But it was not clear at first if he got both feet in bounds before landing out of bounds. Then NBC showed the third replay angle and sure enough, the toes on both feet were in the end zone.

null play

null

(NFL)

Incredible.

Unfortunately for the Texans, the Steelers went on to win, 34-6.

Top 3

1 Sports Saints fans trolled the Falcons over their Super Bowl meltdownbullet
2 Sports Cam Newton leaves the field for a play after taking an ugly hit...bullet
3 Sports Jerry Richardson is going to cash-in big time by selling the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Sports Top 10 waiver-wire pickups for Week 17 in your fantasy football league
null
Sports Jordan Spieth and longtime girlfriend Annie Verret appear to be engaged
null
Sports Our best bets for Tuesday's slate of college bowl games
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has won over 100 caps and was part of the Ivory Coast side that won the Africa Cup of Nations, but last played for his country in 2016
Football Yaya Toure ends international retirement