Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  'Damn, that s--- felt good!': The hero of the Vikings-Saints game was in disbelief after his game-winning, miracle touchdown

Sports 'Damn, that s--- felt good!': The hero of the Vikings-Saints game was in disbelief after his game-winning, miracle touchdown

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Stefon Diggs could not process his game-winning touchdown to push the Vikings over the Saints.

stefon diggs play

stefon diggs

(Jamie Squire/Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Stefon Diggs helped the Minnesota Vikings pull off a miraculous win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with the game-winning catch and run for a touchdown.
  • Afterward, Diggs was in disbelief, saying he wasn't sure what happened and that, "Damn, that s--- felt good."


The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a miracle win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after wide receiver Stefon Diggs hauled in a huge sideline catch and took it to the end zone as time expired.

While all of the Vikings seemed to be stunned by the incredible play that saved them from what looked like a certain loss, Diggs summed up his game-saving play pretty well after the game.

In a postgame interview, Diggs said on air: "I still don't know what just happened. I really don't."

After thanking God, Diggs then said, "Damn, that s---- felt good!"

Understandable. Diggs got to soak in his heroics in front of thousands of screaming fans as his teammates mobbed him.

Here's the game-winning catch and score:

The Vikings will now take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

Top 3

1 Sports Julio Jones fell down on the Falcons' biggest play of the season,...bullet
2 Sports Cedric Bakambu becomes Africa's most expensive footballer of...bullet
3 Sports Jordan Spieth sank a 91-foot putt, the longest of his careerbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Giggs has been the clear favourite for Wales job since he declared his interest last month.
Football Football: Giggs set to be named as Wales boss
Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez is a target for Manchester United and Manchester City
Football Decision on Sanchez in 48 hours says Wenger
In the first three ISL seasons, 50 percent of match officials were from abroad, but Indian referees now dominate as part of a drive by the All India Football Federation to nurture domestic talent
Football 'Jokers!' Referees under fire in India's ISL
Michael Henke joins Chinese FA Cup winners Shanghai Shenhua as assistant coach after long experience, including spells as assistant coach at Bayern and their Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund
Football Shanghai Shenhua snare Real Madrid doctor, German coach