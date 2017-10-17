Sports :  Crazy video from a car race in Indiana includes an intentional wreck, a fight, and a driver getting tased by a cop

Racing fans got quite a show on Saturday at the Anderson Speedway in Indiana.

Just after the start of the second-to-last race of the night at Anderson Speedway's Stock Car Festival, one of the wildest fights you'll ever see in racing broke out between drivers Jeffrey Swinford and Shawn Cullen, involving an intentional wreck, a fistfight, a taser, and ending in two arrests.

The scrap started after the two drivers collided early in their figure-eight race and Swinford, driving the all-black numberless car, was sent into the grass. Cullen, driving the 33 car, also stopped after the collision, at which point Swinford drove over to Cullen's car and drove up on top of the hood.

Cullen then jumped out of his car and went to fight Swinford, and as the two traded blows, a cop entered the scene and tased Cullen, sending him to the ground. Both men were arrested once the situation was under control.

You can watch video of the chaotic scene below.

According to The Herald Bulletin (via Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports), Swinford was charged with Class A misdemeanor criminal recklessness and Cullen was reportedly cited for disorderly conduct.

The owner of the track, Rick Dawson, was expectedly disappointed with the drivers' actions. "We actually had a great day of racing up until then," Dawson said. "Swinford just got mad and used his car as a weapon. We've never had anything like that happen. It's just beyond my comprehension."

Dawson also banned Swinford for life, saying the driver "will not race at this racetrack as long as I own it, and I plan to own it for a long time." Disciplinary action is expected from the track for Cullen as well.