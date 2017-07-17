Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot was reportedly involved in an 'altercation' that sent one man to a hospital

  • Published:

Ezekiel Elliot has been linked to an incident that sent a man to the hospital.

(Otto Greule Jr./Getty)
Dallas Cowboys star running back was reportedly involved in an "altercation" at a Dallas bar in which a person had to be taken to a hospital, according to multiple reports.

According to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Elliot was involved in what they termed "an altercation" at Clutch Bar in Dallas. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that Elliot was involved in "a late-night incident at a Dallas bar."

The Dallas Police Department released a statement about the incident, but did not name Elliot. According to Schefter, this is the incident in which Elliot has been linked.

"On July 16, 2017, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Dallas officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 2500 block of Cedar Springs Road,” the statement read. “The disturbance involved a 30 year old male victim who stated he had been physically assaulted. According to the report, the victim did not know who assaulted him. The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. There were no arrests made for this offense, nor were there anyone listed on the report as a suspect."

Elliot is already being investigated by the NFL for an alleged domestic violence incident from 2016. According to an earlier report from Schefter, Elliot is "bracing for a short suspension" from that investigation.

Elliot's agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

