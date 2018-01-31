Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Conor McGregor is trolling Floyd Mayweather on Twitter after the boxer posted a video showing him stepping into a UFC-style Octagon

UFC president Dana White, however, seems excited at the prospect of undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather in an Octagon.

(Christian Petersen/Getty)
  • Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather stepped into a UFC style Octagon in a viral Twitter clip.
  • The video whipped social media into a frenzy as UFC fighter Conor McGregor trolled Mayweather with an explicitly-captioned photograph.
  • UFC president Dana White appeared excited at the prospect of Floyd Mayweather in an Octagon.

Floyd Mayweather whipped social media into a frenzy on Tuesday evening when he posted a video of himself stepping into a UFC style Octagon during a training session.

Mayweather, in boxing shorts, is surrounded by traditional gym equipment at the start of the clip. He then struts up a set of stairs, into an Octagon, and poses for the camera in a way that suggests he's ready to fight.

You can watch the clip right here:

A retired boxer, Mayweather finished his career in combat sports with an unblemised record of 50 victories (27 by knockout) in 50 fights.

His most recent bout was a 10th round domination against UFC fighter Conor McGregor in August, last year.

McGregor reacted to the video straight away. He laughed and said: "Very good. Keep up the good work my son. Yours sincerely, Senior."

He also added an explicitly-captioned photograph:

Since losing to 40-year-old Mayweather, McGregor has attempted to entice the American into a rematch — albeit under mixed martial arts rules.

Mayweather is "strong in the clinch [with a] great understanding of frames and head position," McGregor said in an Instagram post in 2017. "He has some very strong tools he could bring into an MMA game for sure."

Later in the year, McGregor reminded Mayweather he hinted at an MMA rules fight. "If he wants to, lets f****** do it. There's not a hope in hell… I'd like to see him come over to our side and have a knock."

Such a fight would likely be a massive commercial success.

The man to promote it would be UFC president Dana White, who appeared to be excited by Mayweather's teaser clip.

