Sports :  Colin Kaepernick's 'sole focus' is reportedly playing football and getting another chance in the NFL

Five weeks into the NFL regular season, Colin Kaepernick is awaiting an opportunity to play in the league, according to CBS's Jason La Canfora.

La Canfora reported that he sat down with Kaepernick for several hours to get an update on the quarterback and said Kaepernick's "sole focus" is playing in the NFL again.

La Canfora reported that Kaepernick takes an Uber from New York City to New Jersey early in the morning every day and throws hundreds of passes at a remote field.

"He's doing on-field work there for several hours, again throwing 100 passes plus a day, coming back to the gym, working out several hours, going uptown to Harlem, working with kids in the community. That is his existence," La Canfora said.

"He's just looking for an opportunity," La Canfora said, adding, "as a football player, he's hoping to be judged in that manner."

Kaepernick has remained un-signed since last season, leading many to believe his controversial national-anthem protest, which has since been carried out throughout the NFL, has led teams to stay away from signing him. According to La Canfora, Kaepernick does not plan on kneeling for the anthem this season, as was reported early in the offseason by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

La Canfora pointed to the Tennessee Titans working out several quarterbacks this week to fill in for the injured Marcus Mariota. Kaepernick was not worked out and the Titans reportedly did not have interest in him. They signed Brandon Weeden instead.

According to La Canfora, Kaepernick is willing to work out anywhere, for any team, in hopes of resuming his NFL career. Kaepernick's agent is reportedly having conversations with teams throughout the league to show Kaepernick's interest.

Additionally, Kaepernick reportedly told La Canfora that he has not heard from the NFL, which has been holding meetings with players in regards to national anthem protests, but La Canfora believes Kaepernick would be willing to share his thoughts if asked.

