Sports Colin Kaepernick reportedly files grievance for collusion against NFL owners

Colin Kaepernick reportedly filed a grievance for collusion as he still has not signed a contract six weeks into the NFL season.

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty)
Colin Kaepernick has reportedly filed a grievance against NFL owners for collusion.

According to Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman, Kaepernick is filing the grievance under the players' collective bargaining agreement, and has hired attorney Mark Geragos for the case, who has represented numerous high-profile clients.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers at the end of last season and planned to find a role with another NFL team. But through six weeks of the regular season, he has still yet to receive an offer, despite a proven history of winning caliber play and a fairly solid statistical season last year, when he threw for 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

A recent report said Kaepernick has been working out daily in hopes of getting another shot in the NFL.

The lack of offers looks even more egregious because numerous teams have been in desperate need of a functioning quarterback. E.J. Manuel, Scott Tolzien, and Matt Cassel have all started games this season, and Brandon Weeden just signed a deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Kaepernick made headlines last season when he became the first player in the NFL to begin kneeling during the national anthem to protest systemic racism and police brutality. Since then, more players have participated in protests of a similar nature that have become the focus of national attention after the president suggested that players that kneel during the anthem be fired.

