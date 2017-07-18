Sports :  Colin Kaepernick posts definition of 'Stockholm Syndrome' after Michael Vick tells him to get a haircut

It has been four months since Colin Kaepernick became a free agent and he is still unsigned. While just about everybody has offered an opinion on the matter, one of the few people we haven't heard from is Kaepernick himself.

Kaepernick's silence may have changed just a tad on Tuesday when he posted the definition of "Stockholm Syndrome" on his Twitter account, a move that many felt was a response to — and possibly a shot at — Michael Vick.

On Monday, Vick was a guest on FS1's "Speak for Yourself," when he was asked about his own experience of trying to rehab his image and get back into the NFL after a stint in prison. Vick started by saying the first thing Kaepernick needs to do is "cut his hair" and "just try to be presentable."

While Kaepernick's Twitter timeline is typically filled with retweets, on Tuesday he issued just his second direct tweet since the Fourth of July.

The tweet certainly fits in with the social injustice themes often seen in Kaepernick's social media and could just be a bigger-picture message about not drinking the Kool-Aid from those in positions of power or authority. However, the timing is certainly curious, coming so soon after the controversial comments from Vick, suggesting Kap was comparing Vick to the Stockholm hostages.

Here are Vick's full comments:

"First thing we've got to get Colin to do is cut his hair," Vick said. "Listen, I'm not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don't think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You're already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. The most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable."

