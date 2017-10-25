Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Colin Kaepernick has reportedly agreed to a book deal worth $1 million

Sports Colin Kaepernick has reportedly agreed to a book deal worth $1 million

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Colin Kaepernick has agreed to a book deal while he remains un-signed in the NFL.

colin kaepernick play

colin kaepernick

(Tony Avelar/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Colin Kaepernick has reportedly signed a book deal with One World worth $1 million.
  • Kaepernick remains unsigned as a football player and recently filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners.


Colin Kaepernick has agreed to a book deal with Random House imprint One World worth just over $1 million, according to The New York Post's Ian Mohr.

According to The Post, One World is headed by literary editor Chris Jackson, and has published work from Ta-Nehisi Coates and Jay Z.

Kaepernick had reportedly been seen taking meetings at the offices of the publisher earlier in October, according to The Post. It's unclear what the book will entail.

In October, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners over his unemployment in the league. Kaepernick hasn't been signed to a NFL roster since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March.

Kaepernick, whose national anthem protest last year sparked a wave of protests across the league, has reportedly been working out and hoping for another shot in the NFL.

Top 3

1 Sports Voting pattern shows how Africa helped Cristiano Ronaldo to win...bullet
2 Rivalry Nigeria to name full strength squad to face Argentinabullet
3 Sports 12 everyday stretches that will help you stay flexible and...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Keeper celebrates too soon
Sports Goalkeeper celebrates too early as penalty kick takes a bizarre bounce into the goal
null
Sports The Dodgers used $277 million and a series of smart trades to build one of the best teams ever
null
Sports The story behind the mocked 2014 Sports Illustrated cover that predicted the woeful Astros would be in the 2017 World Series
Gernot Rohr's right mixture of young and old talents helped the Super Eagles.
Sports Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr shares the secret behind Nigeria's qualification for 2018 World Cup