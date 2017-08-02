Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Christian McCaffrey, who will make $11 million this year, can't watch 'Game of Thrones' because he doesn't have his parents' password

Sports Christian McCaffrey, who will make $11 million this year, can't watch 'Game of Thrones' because he doesn't have his parents' password

  • Published:

The Panthers running back admitted that he needed to text his parents to get back into his account, but plans to wait so he can binge the latest season

Christian McCaffrey press conference play

Christian McCaffrey press conference

(Twitter/@Panthers)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

While the day-to-day lives of professional football players are probably vastly different than yours or mine in most regards, in some cases our favorite athletes are just like us.

Take for example Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, who was answering questions from reporters on Tuesday when the topic of "Game of Thrones" came up. McCaffrey admitted that he was not up to date on the new season, not because he was trying to focus on football, but rather because he was locked out of his family's account, and had yet to text his parents for their HBO password.

The Panthers shared video of the exchange on Twitter, which you can watch below.

When you get down to it, McCaffrey is just a kid fresh out of college getting acclimated with his first real job. Viewed through that lens, it's hardly shocking that McCaffrey is still taking advantage of his parents' HBO account.

That said, McCaffrey just signed a deal in May that included a signing bonus of $10.7 million, so next time the HBO bill comes, maybe he'll be able to pick up the tab for his family.

Top 3

1 Sports It sounds as if Neymar's much-anticipated $260 million move to...bullet
2 Sports This Ghanaian footballer was transferred for 10 litres of olive...bullet
3 Sports These African players are the reason why you must watch the...bullet

Sports

COTD_7.31_sports
Sports Chart shows how baseball's 3 most famous clubs have evolved and why some people no longer care about them
Sports CoD_08 01 17
Sports Aaron Judge is still hitting home runs but his biggest weakness is returning
Bryan Fogel in the Netflix documentary, "Icarus."
Sports How a guy who injected PEDs to see the effects scored a Netflix deal and uncovered the biggest doping scandal in Olympics history
null
Sports A funny video of Ben Roethlisberger shows that veterans don't always take training camp seriously