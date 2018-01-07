Sports :  Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce struggled to even stand up after scary helmet-to-helmet hit in Wild Card game

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Travis Kelce came up wobbly after a scary hit in the Chiefs' Wild Card matchup against the Titans.

  • The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went to the locker room after a scary hit during Saturday's Wild Card game.
  • Kelce had to be helped up by his teammates after the hit, and was visibly wobbly when he got to his feet.
  • No flag was thrown on the play.


Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce exited Saturday's Wild Card game after a helmet-to-helmet hit with Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien.

The hit occurred in the final seconds of the first half of the game after Kelce caught a ball from Alex Smith. Cyprien came in to finish the tackle, but lowered his helmet and caught Kelce with his head down, leaving him dazed and wobbly as he was helped to his feet by teammates. No flag was thrown on the play.

You can watch the scary scene play out below.

Kelce was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for the rest of the game.

A key part of the Chiefs offense, Kelce had 1,038 yards and eight touchdowns for Kansas City through the regular season. His health will likely be a major factor should the Chiefs hope to continue their playoff run.

