Sports Check out the village the athletes will call home at the 2018 Winter Olympics

  • Published:

The athlete's village for Pyeongchang 2018 will have eight 15-story buildings with a dining center, rec center, general store and more for the Olympians.

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty)
The athlete's village for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is completed and athletes are set to move in.

With the Olympics starting on Thursday, the village will serve as the athletes' home for the next two-plus week.s

The apartments are clean, basic, and best of all, appear functional and not in a state of disrepair, as Rio experienced early on in 2016. The village also has rec centers where athletes of different nations can gather and hang out.

Check out the photos below:

The village consists of eight 15-story buildings. There is also a smaller village in a nearby town.

The village consists of eight 15-story buildings. There is also a smaller village in a nearby town.

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty)


The village has a dining facility, laundry facility, general store, bank, post office, and rec center for athletes.

The village has a dining facility, laundry facility, general store, bank, post office, and rec center for athletes.

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty)


The celebratory opening ceremony was attended by several high-ranking organizers.

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty)


The 2018 Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang is there to greet newcomers.

The 2018 Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang is there to greet newcomers.

(Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters)


The rooms are simple and not all that different from college dorm rooms, but nonetheless effective for a three-week stay.

The rooms are simple and not all that different from college dorm rooms, but nonetheless effective for a three-week stay.

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty)


Most of the rooms appear to have balconies.

Most of the rooms appear to have balconies.

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty)


The comforters have the Pyeongchang 2018 logo and symbols of the sports stitched into them.

The comforters have the Pyeongchang 2018 logo and symbols of the sports stitched into them.

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty)


The bathrooms are simple and modern-looking, but hey, at least they're not leaking!

The bathrooms are simple and modern-looking, but hey, at least they're not leaking!

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty)

Read more: 11 days before the Rio Olympics, athletes are refusing to move into the 'uninhabitable' Olympic Village



The kitchen is also modern-looking and spacious.

The kitchen is also modern-looking and spacious.

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty)


An expanded look at the kitchen and dining/living area. Doesn't look Pyeongchang spent too much on dining chairs...

An expanded look at the kitchen and dining/living area. Doesn't look Pyeongchang spent too much on dining chairs...

(Pyeonchang 2018/IOC)


There's a gym for athletes to stay tuned up for their events.

There's a gym for athletes to stay tuned up for their events.

(Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters)


The cafeteria is a classic-looking mess hall.

The cafeteria is a classic-looking mess hall.

(Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters)


Athletes can go play games like foosball and air hockey.

Athletes can go play games like foosball and air hockey.

(Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters)


Or video games!

Or video games!

(Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters)


Now, get familiar with the athletes you'll want to know...

Now, get familiar with the athletes you'll want to know...

(IOC/Getty)

