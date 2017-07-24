Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Chart shows just how dominating Jordan Spieth has been at the majors

  Published:
Jordan Spieth completed a thrilling back-nine on Sunday to win The Open Championship. At 23, Spieth is the youngest American to ever win The Open and he also joins Jack Nicklaus as the only two golfers to win three legs of golf's grand slam before the age of 24.

But the wins alone don't show just how dominating Spieth has been at the majors over the past four seasons.

In addition to Spieth's three wins at the majors, he also has three second-place finishes in the last 15 major championships. No other golfer even has six top-five finishes in that span. Spieth's seven top-fives since the start of the 2014 season is two more than anybody else.

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)

