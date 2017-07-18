Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Chart shows just how dominant Kyle Larson has been during the 2017 NASCAR season

Sports Chart shows just how dominant Kyle Larson has been during the 2017 NASCAR season

  • Published:

Kyle Larson has already finished first or second nine times.

Sports COTD_7.18 play

Sports COTD_7.18

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Larson has two wins this season, fewer than both Martin Truex, Jr. (3) and Jimmie Johnson (3). But those two wins don't do justice to just how dominant Larson has been all season.

Larson finished second this past weekend in New Hampshire, despite starting the race at the back of the pack due to an inspection failure. It was his seventh — yes, seven — second-place finish this season, giving him nine top-two finishes in just 19 races. And that doesn't count the Daytona 500 where he was leading on the final lap before running out of gas, or the All-Star race in Charlotte where Larson finished — you guessed it — second.

Larson's nine top-two finishes are four more than any other driver and suggests that the 24-year-old from California should be favored to win the Cup once the playoff chase begins.

Top 3

1 Sport Nigeria fail to repeat Atlantic ’96 epic moment, as Brazil beat...bullet
2 Sport Tennis legend loses £100m to Nigerian oil firmbullet
3 Sports Luke Walton says the Lakers targeted Lonzo Ball for a unique...bullet

Sports

null
Sports Wild photo shows Tour de France rider's vascular legs after 16 stages
Ezekiel Elliot has been linked to an incident that sent a man to the hospital.
Sports Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot was reportedly involved in an 'altercation' that sent one man to a hospital
null
Tech People miss the real reason OJ Simpson got acquitted, says his former lawyer Alan Dershowitz
Sean Fowler and Olga Belenka cook for the US-registered Cannondale-Drapac team at the Tour de France.
Sports 6 foods and drinks that Tour de France chefs refuse to serve their riders