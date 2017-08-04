Sports :  Chart shows how crazy Neymar's transfer fee was to go from Barcelona to PSG

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

After a whirlwind couple of weeks, Neymar has been formally introduced as the newest member of the French soccer giant Paris Saint-Germain.

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)
After a whirlwind couple of weeks, Neymar on Friday was formally introduced as the newest member of Paris Saint-Germain after the French soccer giant agreed to a world-record transfer fee of $263 million.

On top of that, Neymar's new five-year contract will come with an annual salary of $53 million, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world. In total, PSG will eventually pay more than $500 million for Neymar's services.

While we can debate whether Neymar deserves to be the highest-paid player in the world, it is the transfer fee that is the most jaw-dropping. To get a better sense of just how big it was, here is how it compares with the largest reported transfer fees, according to the BBC. Nobody else is even close to Neymar.

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)

