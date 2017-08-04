Sports :  Chart shows how crazy Neymar’s transfer fee was to go from Barcelona to PSG

On top of that, Neymar's new five-year contract will come with an annual salary of $53 million (€45 million), making him the highest-paid footballer in the world. In total, PSG will eventually pay more than $500 million for Neymar's services.

While we can debate whether or not Neymar deserves to be the highest-paid player in the world, it is the transfer fee that is the most jaw-dropping. To get a better sense of just how big it was, here is how it compares to the largest reported transfer fees, according to the BBC. It is Neymar and nobody else is even close.