Sports :  Case Keenum had a great reaction after throwing the miracle pass that sent the Vikings to the NFC Championship

Case Keenum was as surprised as you were that the Vikings pulled off their miracle come back.

(NFL on FOX)
  • Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs to give the Minnesota Vikings a miracle 29-24 win over the New Orleans Saints.
  • After the score, Keenum had a great reaction to the touchdown, looking as though he was more than surprised than anyone that the Vikings pulled off the comeback.
  • With the win, the Vikings secured their spot in the NFC Championship next weekend, when they will face off against the Eagles in Philadelphia.


The Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints to earn a spot in the NFC Championship game on Sunday thanks to a miracle, last-second touchdown from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs.

It was a truly unbelievable finish. Just seconds earlier, it had looked as though Drew Brees had decided the outcome, leading the Saints down the field while running the two-minute drill to perfection to set up New Orleans for the go-ahead field goal with just 29 seconds remaining.

But Keenum had some magic of his own ready in response, finding receiver Stefon Diggs, who was able to excape the Saints defense and scamper into the end zone as time expired to secure the Vikings with a walk-off win.

While the final touchdown was surprising to everyone, it's possible no one was as shocked as Case Keenum himself. After completing the pass and watching Diggs cross the goal line to win the game for the Vikings, Keenum lost his mind in delight and disbelief.

With the win, the Vikings set a date with the Eagles in Philadelphia next Sunday with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. Minnesota fans will hope that Keenum and Diggs have a bit of magic left in them to carry them through the rest of their playoff run.

