Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Cardale Jones reportedly cried tears of joy after being traded from the Buffalo Bills to Los Angeles Chargers

Sports Cardale Jones reportedly cried tears of joy after being traded from the Buffalo Bills to Los Angeles Chargers

  • Published:

Cardale Jones was reportedly quite happy to get out of Buffalo and get a change of scenery.

null play

null

(Bill Wippert/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Second-year quarterback Cardale Jones was apparently ecstatic to leave the Buffalo Bills for the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Wednesday, the Bills traded Jones, who was a fourth-round pick in 2016, to the Chargers in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Jones played just one game in his rookie season with the Bills and threw just 11 passes.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on ESPN's "Mike & Mike," Jones was so relieved to hear of the trade that he cried tears of joy.

"When Buffalo brings him into the office to tell him he's being traded to [Los Angeles] for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, he began crying," Schefter said. "He began crying, and he began crying tears of joy, because he was so happy to be going to a place where he felt like he was going to be wanted and appreciated."

Schefter noted that Jones worked out with Philip Rivers before the 2016 draft, and that new Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was an offensive coordinator with the Bills in 2016.

Jones still isn't likely to see the field much if he's behind Rivers, but it sounds like he was happy to make the move if for nothing more than a culture change.

Top 3

1 Sports Undefeated boxer who now fights MMA on Mayweather-McGregor fight:...bullet
2 Sports Floyd Mayweather says he's gonna make a 's--- ton of money'...bullet
3 Sports Michael Essien's wife got her Italian team demoted from the...bullet

Sports

null
Sports A shark expert explains what would really happen if Michael Phelps raced a live shark
COTD_7.27_sports
Sports Dallas Cowboys players lead the NFL in games suspended and it is not even close
granderson duda
Sports Mets' Curtis Granderson holds onto teammates' leg and shouts 'Don't go!' after he was traded
null
Sports The Falcons won't be able to open the roof on their new $1.6 billion stadium in time for their home opener