Sports :  Cam Newton leaves the field for a play after taking an ugly hit to the groin

Cam Newton had to leave the field on Sunday after taking a hit to the groin.

Derek Anderson took over for the next play and the Carolina Panthers would settle for a field goal on the drive.

Newton was able to return to the game on the next drive.



Cam Newton had to leave the field temporarily during the Panthers matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday after getting hit in the groin.

Five minutes into the second quarter the Panthers were driving in the red zone on second down. The Panthers ran a read option play out of the shotgun and Newton elected to keep the ball and run it himself, only to be met by Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, who tackled Newton with a hit that turned out to be a bit below the belt. Newton could be seen writhing in pain after the hit.

Newton would leave the field for one play, replaced by Panthers backup Derek Anderson. Anderson and the Panthers would be stopped on third down, and were forced to settle for a field goal. Newton would return to the field for the Panthers for their next drive, having apparently shaken off the injury.