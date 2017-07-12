Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Bryce Harper wore a touching tribute to Jose Fernandez during the All-Star Game

Sports Bryce Harper wore a touching tribute to Jose Fernandez during the All-Star Game

  • Published:

The Nationals slugger was poised to face off against Jose Fernandez for years to come until the star Marlins pitcher died in a boating accident in September

Bryce Harper All Star Game play

Bryce Harper All Star Game

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

With the Miami Marlins hosting the MLB All Star Game this year, player's from around the league were sure to acknowledge former Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, who died last year in a boating accident.

Fernandez's locker is still standing in the Marlins locker room, and was used as something of a memorial for players that wanted to pay their respects to the pitcher. Other players took their tributes with them onto the field, with Nationals slugger Bryce Harper wearing cleats emblazoned with Fernandez's likeness and number.

Additionally, when St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez took the mound for the National League in the third inning, he added a tribute to Fernandez in the dirt next to the "OT" he scratches in before every start in memory of Oscar Taveras.

"I'm always up there representing Oscar (Taveras). And now that I'm here in Miami I get a chance to stand up and represent Fernandez," Martinez said. "We're all Latin players."

Both players put in performances that would've made Fernandez proud, with Martinez becoming the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez to record four strikeouts in an All Star Game, and Harper making a beautiful grab that drew cheers from the crowd. You can watch Harper's catch below.

Fans in Miami also left a touching tribute for Fernandez, signing names and letters of love to the deceased pitcher.

Top 3

1 Sports 'I never touched it': Serena Williams tried to deposit her first...bullet
2 Sports LeBron James explained why he left $14 million on the table...bullet
3 Sports James Harden signs the richest extension in NBA history and...bullet

Sports

null
Sports Calvin Johnson wanted to form an NFL super-team but couldn't leave the Lions — so he chose retirement over the 'insanity'
Taisto Miettinen and Kristiina Haapanen are the six-time champions of the World Wife Carrying Championships.
Sports Meet the power 'couple' dominating the World Wife Carrying Championships
Super Eagles
Sport Nigeria risks ban FIFA from international football tournaments
querrey murray
Sports American Sam Querrey pulled off another monster Wimbledon upset, taking down Andy Murray — and he clinched it with an incredible rally