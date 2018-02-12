Sports :  Boston Police Department under fire for honoring legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach for Black History Month

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Boston Police honored Red Auerbach for drafting, playing, and hiring African-American players, drawing the ire of some people.

(Charles Krupa/AP)
  • The Boston Police Department was criticized for a tweet honoring Celtics coach Red Auerbach, a white head coach, for Black History Month.
  • The tweet was later deleted, and the Police Department apologized while issuing a new tweet honoring Bill Russell.


The Boston Police Department apologized after publishing a tweet during Black History Month that some felt was misguided.

On Sunday, the Boston PD tweeted a picture of the statue of legendary Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach, honoring him as part of Black History Month.

"In honor of Black History Month, we pay tribute to Celtics coach Red Auerbach for being the 1st NBA coach to draft a black player in 1950, field an all African-American starting five in 1964, and hire the league's 1st African-American head coach (Bill Russell) in 1966," the tweet read (via Deadspin).

Several users criticized the tweet, as Auerbach was a white head coach. The tweet was later deleted and a new tweet was posted honoring Bill Russell.

And an apology:

