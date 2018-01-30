Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Blake Griffin had a great reaction to hearing he had been traded to the Pistons

Blake Griffin took to Twitter to express his own shock at the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons.

(Harry How/Getty Images)
  • The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly agreed to trade superstar forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons.
  • Griffin took to Twitter to react to the news, sharing much of the shock that NBA fans were also feeling.
  • The Clippers and Pistons are set to play in less than two weeks, setting up for an awkward reunion.


The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly agreed to trade star forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night in exchange for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, and Boban Marjanovic, as well as a first- and a second-round draft pick.

The Clippers are said to also be sending Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to Detroit as a part of the deal.

The deal came as a shock to NBA fans, as Blake Griffin had signed a five-year, $171 million extension with the Clippers just last year. Apparently, the news was quite shocking to Griffin as well, as the All-Star forward took to Twitter to seemingly express his reaction to the surprising news.

Around Twitter, NBA fans were sharing reactions of their own to the deal that marks the end of an era for the Clippers.

The Clippers are due to travel to Detroit to play the Pistons on February 9, meaning an awkward reunion could be in store very soon for the two sides of the deal.

