Sports Ben Roethlisberger flunked a basic drill at training camp in hilariously nonchalant fashion

Going into his 14th season, Ben Roethlisberger seems to be going through the motions in training camp until the real games begin.

(Steelers/Instagram)
At 35 years old, Ben Roethlisberger is past trying in training camp.

Roethlisberger admitted he considered retirement this past offseason before returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he's already admitted he's not sure about next year.

So, until the games begin this year, it looks like Roethlisberger is putting in the minimum effort required, as evidenced by this training camp drill.

While backup quarterback Bruce Gradkowski nimbly dodged the flying pads, once Roethlisberger got hit, he threw in the towel.

