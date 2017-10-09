Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Astros advance to ALCS after Red Sox fall apart in disastrous final 2 innings

Astros advance to ALCS after Red Sox fall apart in disastrous final 2 innings

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Red Sox gave up three runs in two innings to blow a lead and get eliminated from the playoffs.

(Charles Krupa/AP)
The Houston Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox, 5-4, in Game 4 on Monday to advance to the American League Championship Series.

The Red Sox held a 3-2 lead going into the eighth inning but fell apart in a disastrous final two frames.

It began in the bottom of the eighth when Astros' third baseman Alex Bregman homered to lead off the inning and tie the game at 3-3.

After a groundout, Red Sox ace Chris Sale, acting as a reliever, gave up a single down the third baseline to Evan Gattis.

With one runner on, Sale proceeded to get one more out, but was replaced by Craig Kimbrel, who gave up a walk followed by a single to Josh Reddick. This scored Cameron Maybin, who was running for Gattis.

The Red Sox got the next out, but went into the bottom of the eighth trailing, 4-3.

Things didn't get better in the ninth inning when Kimbrel hit Marwin Gonzalez, then gave up a single to Yuli Gurriel one batter later, sending Gonzalez to second. Next up was Carlos Beltran, who lived up to his clutch reputation by doubling off the Green Monster to bring in the Astros' fifth run.

Trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth, things momentarily got interesting when Devers led off with a standing inside-the-park home run to make it 5-4. However, Astros closer Ken Giles gained his composure and helped get the next three outs to send the Astros into the next round.

The Astros certainly went out and earned the comeback win, but for the Red Sox, blowing a lead at home to tie the game may haunt them for a while.

