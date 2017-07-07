Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  American tennis player screams for help after suffering a knee injury at Wimbledon in scary scene

Bethanie Mattek-Sands landed awkwardly and fell to the ground, yelling for help.

(ESPN/Wimbledon)
American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a scary knee injury during a second-round Wimbledon match on Thursday.

While approaching the net to hit a return shot, Mattek-Sands' knee turned awkwardly and she crumpled to the ground. She immediately screamed for help.

Her opponent, Sorana Cirstea first walked to the net slowly, then hopped over to check on Mattek-Sands as her calls for help grew louder.

If Cirstea's reaction is any indication, the injury could not have been good, as she immediately turned away and looked for help as well.

Here's the video of the incident:

Warning: Some may find this video disturbing.

ESPN's cameras appeared to cut away, and shot from afar as a stretcher was brought out to get Mattek-Sands.

Mattek-Sands, who won gold at the Rio Olympics in mixed doubles, is a popular player on the Tour due to her fun personality and often colorful wardrobe and hair. Announcers also described her as "one of the most loved players" among other players on the Tour.

Mattek-Sands' doubles partner Lucie Safarova appeared to start crying as she found out about the injury.

(ESPN)

According to the BBC, Mattek-Sands was taken to a local hospital.

