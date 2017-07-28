Sports :  Amateur golfers all make this one mistake — according to a pro golfer

Rocco Mediate, 6-time PGA Tour winner and 3-time PGA Champions Tour winner, explains why amateur golfers trying to hit the ball far is a terrible idea. Following is a transcript of the video.

I am Rocco Mediate, PGA Tour Champions player and representative for Osteo Bi-Flex.

I play with amateurs every week which is actually kind of fun a lot of times because I make fun of them, they make fun of me. We have a ball. It's all about entertainment.

I always see guys trying to do the same clubs that I hit. Most of the time, it's a failure. Everybody wants to hit far. Far does not make you play better. Straight Does. And when they try to hit the ball too far, she goes crooked. And then they’re completely screwed because now they don't have enough time to work on their short game, they got no chance.

I am not a long driver at any stretch of the imagination, and I don't care about that. I've never have cared about it. When I play with some of the longer guys on our tour, and even when I was on the PGA tour it never affected me because I can't do that.

They hit far because they hit far. I hit normal because I hit normal. If I try to hit far, I got issues. My ball goes crooked. Can I get 10 more yards? Yeah, no problem. But not 50, right? So, I don’t try to get that extra 50. I try to get that extra 10 every once in awhile when I have some room to play with.

And that's the thing I try to tell the kids coming up today. You give me 280 to 290 yards in every fairway, how are you going to play? Pretty good. Not 320, 280 to 290 every fairway. What happens? It's over. I mean, you're going to beat people a lot.

