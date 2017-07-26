Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Almost all of the active NBA MVP winners now play for the Warriors or the Cavs

  • Published:
Derrick Rose is the newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, signing a one-year, $2.1 million contract as a free agent.

One quirk of this move is that almost all of the active players in the NBA who have won MVPs now play for the two best teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. For the Warriors, it is Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, while the Cavs now have LeBron James and Rose.

The only other players in the last 11 seasons to win MVP awards are Russell Westbrook this past season, Kobe Bryant, who is now retired, and Dirk Nowitzki, who won his award ten years ago.

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)

