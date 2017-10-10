Sports :  All the NBA stars who changed teams in the wildest offseason ever

The 2017 NBA offseason was almost as compelling as the season on the court.

While many initially though the reign of the Golden State Warriors would lead teams to look toward rebuilding for championships further down the line, instead the 2017 offseason saw multiple teams stocking up with new weapons hoping to take down the dynasty.

We also saw dramatic breakups and reunions from some of the biggest names in the league, which will lead to some extremely interesting matchups early in the season when former teammates meet again on the court for the first time.

Below we break down the biggest moves you might have missed or forgotten about.

Kyrie Irving

Last year: Cleveland Cavaliers

New team: Boston Celtics

One thing to know: Kyrie Irving's departure from Cleveland was the most dramatic of the offseason. Apparently tired of playing second-fiddle to LeBron James, Irving sought out a trade and ended up moving to the Cavs biggest challenge in the East — the Boston Celtics. While basketball fans are surely looking forward to a potential rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals, they'll get their first taste of the new-look Cavs-Celts rivalry in the very first game of the NBA season.

Isaiah Thomas

Last year: Boston Celtics

New team: Cleveland Cavaliers

One thing to know: In exchange for Irving, the Celtics had to give the Cavaliers their own All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas was loved throughout the city of Boston, working his way into becoming a superstar big enough for any moment. With the Cavaliers, he'll look to help LeBron to yet another championship run once he's recovered from a lingering back injury.

Carmelo Anthony

Last year: New York Knicks

New team: Oklahoma City Thunder

One thing to know: The latest Melo drama is finally over with Anthony joining up with Thunder superstar and reigning MVP Russell Westbrook. It will be interesting to watch how the two interact on the court, and who takes the final shot when the game is on the line.

Paul George

Last year: Indiana Pacers

New team: Oklahoma City Thunder

One thing to know: Joining Melo and Westbrook in Oklahoma City is former Pacer Paul George. George will add some much-needed length and defense to OKC's fast-paced offensive attack.

Gordon Hayward

Last year: Utah Jazz

New team: Boston Celtics

One thing to know: After anchoring a Jazz team that struggled to make noise in a Western Conference packed with talent, Gordon Hayward is teaming back up with his college coach Brad Stevens on the Celtics. Hayward and Stevens almost took home the NCAA title together at Butler, and could be poised to make a run at the NBA title if he and Irving click.

Dwyane Wade

Last year: Chicago Bulls

New team: Cleveland Cavaliers

One thing to know: Dwyane Wade had plenty of options as to where to take his talents after asking the Bulls for a way out of his contract. He chose to head to Cleveland, where he'll be teaming up with LeBron James again after the duo won two titles together in Miami and produced one of the greatest basketball photos of all time.

Chris Paul

Last year: Los Angeles Clippers

New team: Houston Rockets

One thing to know: Chris Paul is leaving Lob City to head to Houston where he will join James Harden in Daryl Morey's Moneyball three-and-free offense. Basketball fans are extremely curious with how Paul's try-hard attitude will mesh with Harden's relatively casual nature, so much so that the relationship is already being used in an ad campaign for Madden.

J.J. Redick

Last year: Los Angeles Clippers

New team: Philadelphia 76ers

One thing to know: Sharpshooter J.J. Redick could have joined any number of teams looking for a surefire set of hands from three-point range. He chose to head to Philadelphia, where he will be a veteran on a young team facing winning expectations for the first time in years. The Process is finally about to be tested.

Derrick Rose

Last year: New York Knicks

New team: Cleveland Cavaliers

One thing to know: Derrick Rose is yet another superstar heading to Cleveland for what could be LeBron's second final year in his hometown. While Rose is far removed from his MVP season, he'll serve as a uniquely dangerous role player for the team and a great option to bring the ball up until Isaiah Thomas returns from his injury.

Rajon Rondo

Last year: Chicago Bulls

New team: New Orleans Pelicans

One thing to know: One of the league's most polarizing players, Rondo provides an enigmatic problem for opposing defenses at the guard position, but his inconsistent shot has been a detriment to his overall game. With the Pelicans, he'll be charged with getting the ball to big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins in the right spots.

Dwight Howard

Last year: Atlanta Hawks

New team: Charlotte Hornets

One thing to know: Once the most dominant defender in the league, Dwight Howard has become an NBA journeyman, with stints in Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta before he finally landed again, this time in Charlotte. Will it finally be the phone booth he needs to turn back into Superman?

Paul Millsap

Last year: Atlanta Hawks

New team: Denver Nuggets

One thing to know: Paul Millsap joins the Nuggets who should be a tough out in the Western conference, anchored by other big men Nikola Jokic and Kenneth Faried.

Jimmy Butler

Last year: Chicago Bulls

New team: Minnesota Timberwolves

One thing to know: Long-rumored to be on the trading block, Jimmy Butler finally made his move to the Timberwolves in the offseason. When asked about his critics at his first press conference with the Wolves, Butler gave out his personal phone number and asked them to give him a call and tell him themselves.

Jeff Teague

Last year: Indiana Pacers

New team: Minnesota Timberwolves

One thing to know: Jeff Teague will also be in Minnesota this year, helping to make them one of the most fun under-the-radar teams in the league. NBA fans will want to keep an eye out for any close games involving Teague, Butler, Andrew Wiggins, and Karl Anthony-Towns.

Taj Gibson

Last year: Oklahoma City Thunder

New team: Minnesota Timberwolves

One thing to know: Oh and Taj Gibson! Taj Gibson will also be there. Minnesota is going to be a lot of fun this year.

D'Angelo Russell

Last year: Los Angeles Lakers

New team: Brooklyn Nets

One thing to know: With the Lakers pinning their hopes on Lonzo Ball as their star guard, former second-overall pick D'Angelo Russell will get a fresh start in Brooklyn.

Brook Lopez

Last year: Brooklyn Nets

New team: Los Angeles Lakers

One thing to know: And in exchange for Russell, the Lakers were able to pickup another big man to help out on defense and provide another large option for Ball to find from odd angles.

