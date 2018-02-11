Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  All eyes are on the fierce and creepy chants of the North Korea cheer squad at the Winter Olympics (and they'll go to prison if they do anything wrong)

Sports All eyes are on the fierce and creepy chants of the North Korea cheer squad at the Winter Olympics (and they'll go to prison if they do anything wrong)

  • Published:

They'll go to prison if they put a foot wrong.

North Korean cheering squads arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, February 7, 2018. play

North Korean cheering squads arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, February 7, 2018.

(REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North Korea's official cheer squad is making its presence felt at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The cheerleaders watched Switzerland's ice hockey team demolish a unified all-Korea team 8-0, but that didn't get in the way of their fierce, highly choreographed singing and waving.

These are not like cheerleaders in any other kind of sport. Their songs and chants are bizarre, compared to anything else you'll hear from a crowd at a sports event. And they'll go to prison if they put a foot wrong.

It has to be seen and heard to be believed. Scroll on! ↓

The cheer squad arrived on February 7 wearing these stylish red and black outfits, with coordinated luggage.

The cheer squad arrived on February 7 wearing these stylish red and black outfits, with coordinated luggage. play

The cheer squad arrived on February 7 wearing these stylish red and black outfits, with coordinated luggage.

(REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool)


They got a lot of attention for their relentless clapping at the hockey game.



They even cheered the zamboni.

They even cheered the zamboni. play

They even cheered the zamboni.

(REUTERS/Grigory Dukor)


Then they got their masks out ...

Then they got their masks out ... play

Then they got their masks out ...

(Brian Snyder)


The masks are used in a song called "Whistle," which is apparently one of the North's most popular songs. (It's not clear who the person on the masks is.)



Cheer squad members are picked for their "natural" beauty and patriotism. Anyone who is suspected of disloyalty, or if their parents were defectors, is weeded out of the squad.

Cheer squad members are picked for their "natural" beauty and patriotism. Anyone who is suspected of disloyalty, or if their parents were defectors, is weeded out of the squad. play

Cheer squad members are picked for their "natural" beauty and patriotism. Anyone who is suspected of disloyalty, or if their parents were defectors, is weeded out of the squad.

(Brian Snyder)


This is one of the most complicated sports chants you'll ever hear.



When they are not cheering, the squad is required to live on a massive ferry — the Mangyongbong-92 — so that they don't experience too much of the South. Or defect.

When they are not cheering, the squad is required to live on a massive ferry — the Mangyongbong-92 — so that they don't experience too much of the South. Or defect. play

When they are not cheering, the squad is required to live on a massive ferry — the Mangyongbong-92 — so that they don't experience too much of the South. Or defect.

(Grigory Dukor / Reuters)


There are 230 women in the squad. North Korea's entire competing Olympic team is only about 24 athletes.

There are 230 women in the squad. North Korea's entire competing Olympic team is only about 24 athletes. play

There are 230 women in the squad. North Korea's entire competing Olympic team is only about 24 athletes.

(Brian Snyder / Reuters)


One reason they are so relentless in their cheering is that in 2006, about 21 members of the squad were sent to a prison camp because they talked about what they had seen in South Korea on a university games tour.

Source: Taipei Times.



Top 3

1 Sports A Trump impersonator and Kim Jong-un impersonator crashed the...bullet
2 Sports All eyes are on the fierce and creepy chants of the North Korea...bullet
3 Sports NFF signs a $7.2 million five-year partnership deal with...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

biathlon
Sports The windy conditions at Pyeongchang are wreaking havoc on the Olympics
Lyon were furious after Nabil Fekir was denied what looked to be a certain penalty
Football Lyon slump to controversial defeat by Rennes
Teenage kicks: Inter Milan's Yann Karamoh celebrates his winner
Football Teenager leads Inter to first win in two months
Teenage kicks: Inter Milan's Yann Karamoh celebrates his winner
Football Teenager leads Inter to first win in two months