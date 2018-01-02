Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports Alabama threw a huge touchdown pass to a 310-pound defensive lineman in the Sugar Bowl

  • Alabama blew open the Sugar Bowl with touchdowns on back-to-back plays late in the third quarter against Clemson.
  • The highlight was a touchdown pass to 310-pound defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne.
  • The touchdown came just seven plays after Payne had intercepted a pass to end a drive for Clemson.


Alabama is going back to the College Football Championship, and they can thank 310-pound defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne and some creative play-calling.

Late in the third quarter, the semifinal matchup in the Sugar Bowl was still close, with Alabama holding a 10-6 lead and Clemson driving with the ball. That drive was stopped with an interception by Payne near midfield.

Seven plays later, Bama had the ball near the goal line and lined Payne up in the backfield with another defensive lineman. Payne ran a route into the flat and caught an easy touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts.

Every lineman's dream.

On the very next play, Alabama intercepted a Clemson pass and returned it for a touchdown, making it 24-6. That turned out to be the final score.

Here is the replay of Payne's touchdown.

