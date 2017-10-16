Sports :  Adrian Peterson had a monster game in his debut with the Cardinals

Adrian Peterson was looking for a bit of rejuvenation this year, and it appears he might have found it with the Arizona Cardinals.

After his time in Minnesota came to a disappointing end — falling from league MVP and a 2,000-yard rusher in 2012 to a 2016 season beleaguered by injury in which he only played three games — Peterson hoped to start a new chapter of his career with the Saints this season.

Unfortunately, New Orleans found little use for the running back. After a disappointing debut against the Vikings where he rushed for just 18 yards on six carries, Peterson could be seen visibly frustrated with Sean Payton on the sidelines. Things would not improve, and the Saints, with multpile capable options at running back, unceremoniously traded Peterson to the Cardinals for a conditional draft pick.

The move seems to have worked out for all of those involved. The Saints no longer have an unhappy player on their bench, the Cardinals have a new offensive threat, and Peterson, if Sunday's performance against the Buccaneers is to be believed, has a new role in which he can still excel.

On his very first drive as an Arizona Cardinal, Peterson had four carries, 54 yards, and a touchdown, much to the delight of the home crowd.

As ESPN Stats & Info noted, the sum total of that one drive was comparable to the success he found in four games with the Saints.

Peterson finished the day with 26 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Cardinals along to a 38-33 win over the Buccaneers.