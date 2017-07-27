Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Adrian Beltre got ejected for moving an on-deck circle in one of the strangest baseball scenes you'll see

Sports Adrian Beltre got ejected for moving an on-deck circle in one of the strangest baseball scenes you'll see

  • Published:

After an umpire asked Beltre to move into the on-deck circle, Beltre decided to move the circle to him, prompting a swift ejection

null play

null

(Twitter/@MaxWildstein)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When a baseball game ends with a final score of 22-10, chances are some pretty crazy things happened during those nine innings.

But in the Marlins victory by that score over the Rangers on Wednesday night, the most memorable play didn't happen at home plate, but in the on-deck circle.

In the bottom of the eighth inning with the Rangers already trailing by 12 runs but threatening with the bases loaded, Adrian Beltre was taking his practice swings a few paces away from the on-deck circle. Umpire Gerry Davis told Beltre to get into the on-deck circle, and Beltre responded by simply walking over to the circle, picking it up, and moving it over to where he had been initially standing.

It was a hilarious scene that added a bit of levity to a home blowout.

It also got Beltre immediately ejected.

While the umpire clearly didn't enjoy Beltre's actions, the viewing public certainly did. Twitter immediately lit up with support for the Rangers star, who will likely reach 3,000 career hits in the coming days.

Top 3

1 Sports These are Africa's most expensive football transfers as Liverpool...bullet
2 Sports The looming Kyrie Irving trade leaves the Cavs with a unique...bullet
3 Sports 'He's gonna get killed' — Mike Tyson weighs in on McGregor's...bullet

Sports

null
Sports A PGA Tour pro explained what separates Jordan Spieth from fellow stars like Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson
Joe Flacco's back injury could land Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL.
Sports There is growing buzz that Colin Kaepernick could land with the Baltimore Ravens
null
Sports The best-selling jersey in the NFL belongs to a little-known Steelers rookie who beat cancer
null
Sports 28-year-old Italian swimmer pulls off enormous upset of Katie Ledecky at World Championships with comeback in final 5 meters