Sports :  Adidas had artists create a pair of sneakers to represent every US state — here's what they look like

Each one-of-a-kind Adidas sneaker represents a state, as interpreted through one of 12 artists.

Adidas commissioned 12 women artists to create a special, one-of-a-kind Ultraboost X sneaker for each US state.

The artists used a variety of mediums to recreate iconic, state-appropriate imagery on the shoes. Wisconsin's cheese, Georgia's peaches, and Vermont's green mountains are all accounted for in a unique way.

The sneakers are being sold in an online auction, and all of the proceeds will go to Women Win, a charity devoted to advancing women's leadership.

Take a look at how the artists represented each of the 50 US states. All shoe descriptions are by the artists.

Alabama

Alabama play

Alabama

(Adidas)

Artist: Meagan Morrison

"I took inspiration from the Alabama state flower, which is a beautiful pink camellia."



Alaska

Alaska play

Alaska

(Adidas)

Artist: Mari Orr

"My shoe for Alaska was inspired by snow-covered glacial mountains rising from icy depths."



Arizona

Arizona play

Arizona

(Adidas)

Artist: Sophia Chang

"For Arizona I wanted to capture the desert sunset gradient and the colorful cacti that fill it."



Arkansas

Arkansas play

Arkansas

(Adidas)

Artist: Jordana Schrager

"I am drawn to Arkansas's state flag, which represents the state's patriotism. Arkansas is also known for their diamond mines that I incorporated into the design."



California

California play

California

(Adidas)

Artist: Meagan Morrison

"California brings to mind an ombre sky at sunset transitioning from navy to purple, bright red, and yellow, to black with palm trees cast against it."



Colorado

Colorado play

Colorado

(Adidas)

Artist: Carrie Chan

"I looked to the state gems and stones for inspiration, which is aquamarine for Colorado."



Connecticut

Connecticut play

Connecticut

(Adidas)

Artist: Meagan Morrison

"I was inspired by Connecticut's spring foliage and cherry blossom tree-lined streets."



Delaware

Delaware play

Delaware

(Adidas)

Artist: Jordana Schrager

"I am inspired by the Delaware River and its beautiful colors and textures."



Florida

Florida play

Florida

(Adidas)

Artist: Jenny K.

"Monstera deliciosa is a unique foliage that thrives in hot and humid climates and can climb high up trees and palms."



Georgia

Georgia play

Georgia

(Adidas)

Artist: Lizzie Darden

"Using food as a uniting factor and symbol of community, I created this sneaker with Georgia's most famous cuisine in mind: peaches."



Hawaii

Hawaii play

Hawaii

(Adidas)

Artist: Bree Poort

"I wanted this shoe, more than any of the other shoes, to feel that clashing of earth meets water. I feel rooted here, and every symbol on the pair of shoes has a story to tell."



Idaho

Idaho play

Idaho

(Adidas)

Artist: Carrie Chan

"I looked to the state gems and stones for inspiration, which is a star garnet for Idaho."



Illinois

Illinois play

Illinois

(Adidas)

Artist: Sophia Chang

"For Illinois, I wanted to bring it back to elementary school days where we focused on the state bird, crops, and the state flower."



Indiana

Indiana play

Indiana

(Adidas)

Artist: Jen Mussari

"I focused on a checkered flag motif to represent the Indy500 — an ode to one of the state's biggest sports, racecar driving. Regardless of sport, art can always intersect to bring unity to all things athletic."



Iowa

Iowa play

Iowa

(Adidas)

Artist: Mari Orr

"Gorgeous green patchwork reflects Iowa's bountiful tapestry of farmland."



Kansas

Kansas play

Kansas

(Adidas)

Artist: Maria Castillo

"Kansas is the sunflower state, so I wanted the flower to play a big role in the design."



Kentucky

Kentucky play

Kentucky

(Adidas)

Artist: Jen Mussari

"To represent Kentucky and one of its most famed events, the Kentucky Derby, I used mint and roses."



Louisana

Louisana play

Louisana

(Adidas)

Artist: Sophia Chang

"Louisiana is well known for Mardi Gras, so I wanted to show the energy of celebration, recycle the iconic color palette, and make the shoe itself feel like a party on your feet."



Maine

Maine play

Maine

(Adidas)

Artist: Lizzie Darden

"Using food as a uniting factor and symbol of community, I created this sneaker with Maine's most famous cuisine in mind: fresh lobster."



Maryland

Maryland play

Maryland

(Adidas)

Artist: Mari Orr

"Maryland's swift silvery scales and vibrant blue sole reflect the rich and abundant life off Maryland's coast, including its most renowned maritime resident, the Chesapeake Blue Crab."



Massachusetts

Massachusetts play

Massachusetts

(Adidas)

Artist: Maria Castillo

"Inspired by the Ivy League in Massachusetts, I took on a varsity theme for this design."



Michigan

Michigan play

Michigan

(Adidas)

Artist: Bree Poort

"The soles of this shoe stay white like the frozen ice in the winter time of Michigan."



Minnesota

Minnesota play

Minnesota

(Adidas)

Artist: Maria Castillo

"I was inspired by ice skating on lakes. These shoes symbolize silliness, light-hearted spirits, and an ode to being on 'lakes of ice.'"



Mississippi

Mississippi play

Mississippi

(Adidas)

Artist:Carrie Chan

"I looked to the state gems and stones for inspiration, which is petrified wood for Mississippi."



Missouri

Missouri play

Missouri

(Adidas)

Artist: Meagan Morrison

"I was inspired by the rolling hills landscape from blue sky to green, and amber waves of grain."



Montana

Montana play

Montana

(Adidas)

Artist: Jenny K.

"The bitterroot flower, Montana's state flower, is also known as the resurrection flower because of its perseverance through the dry season. Its petals are rich in pinks and have a strong, graceful form."



Nebraska

Nebraska play

Nebraska

(Adidas)

Artist: Mari Orr

"Nebraska was inspired by their state flower, goldenrod, shining against a pretty prairie sunrise."



Nevada

Nevada play

Nevada

(Adidas)

Artist: Sophia Chang

"Nevada is well known for Vegas and I wanted to include the beautiful showgirls. The color blue is also playful and relaxing, just like a vacation in the city."



New Hampshire

New Hampshire play

New Hampshire

(Adidas)

Artist: Jenny K.

"The New Hampshire state flower is purple lilac, which is abundantly seen in the spring each year."



New Jersey

New Jersey play

New Jersey

(Adidas)

Artist: Jen Mussari

"New Jerseyans take pride in their flat-crust, full-bleed sauce and cheese pizza, maybe even more than New Yorkers do."



New Mexico

New Mexico play

New Mexico

(Adidas)

Artist: Jordana Schrager

"I am very inspired by the landscape specific to New Mexico, including its vast desert and the plants that flourish there."



New York

New York play

New York

(Adidas)

Artist: Maria Castillo

"For New York, I wanted to integrate graffiti typography through splattered paint and more."



North Carolina

North Carolina play

North Carolina

(Adidas)

Artist: Jenny K.

"The Venus flytrap is North Carolina's most famous natural legacy found in the subtropical wetlands."



North Dakota

North Dakota play

North Dakota

(Adidas)

Artist: Jen Mussari

"North Dakota brings to mind elk, mountain landscapes, and bison."



Ohio

Ohio play

Ohio

(Adidas)

Artist: Jordana Schrager

"I am inspired by Ohio's infamous buckeye tree, which adds color and history to the shoe design."



Oklahoma

Oklahoma play

Oklahoma

(Adidas)

Artist: Jen Mussari

"My design for Oklahoma was inspired by wheat fields & tornadoes."



Oregon

Oregon play

Oregon

(Adidas)

Artist: Bree Poort

"I wanted to keep this shoe clean and pure. It is my balance of hard work indoors and fun work outdoors."



Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania play

Pennsylvania

(Adidas)

Artist: Sophia Chang

"Pennsylvania is known for its scenery, so I added some historical icons and nature elements."



Rhode Island

Rhode Island play

Rhode Island

(Adidas)

Artist: Bree Poort

"The RI shoe symbolizes a lifeboat if you are viewing it from above. [It is like the] safety raft that brought a lot of us over to America from Europe. If you tilt the shoe upwards with the heel down and toe up, I see a lighthouse — the light to guide us home."



South Carolina

South Carolina play

South Carolina

(Adidas)

Artist: Lizzie Darden

"Using food as a uniting factor and symbol of community, I created this sneaker with South Carolina's most famous cuisine in mind: shrimp and grits."



South Dakota

South Dakota play

South Dakota

(Adidas)

Artist: Mari Orr

"A tiny adventurer scales the breathtaking and rugged mountain scenery of South Dakota."



Tennessee

Tennessee play

Tennessee

(Adidas)

Artist: Lizzie Darden

"Using food as a uniting factor and symbol of community, I created this sneaker with Tennessee's most famous cuisine in mind: smoky Memphis-style BBQ."



Texas

Texas play

Texas

(Adidas)

Artist: Carrie Chan

"I looked to the state gems and stones for inspiration, which is blue topaz for Texas."



Utah

Utah play

Utah

(Adidas)

Artist: Jordana Schrager

"I am very inspired by Utah's natural wonders, such as the canyons and mountains."



Vermont

Vermont play

Vermont

(Adidas)

Artist: Jenny K.

"I was inspired by the Green Mountain maidenhair fern, a rare plant found only in serpentine rock, named for the site of its discovery in the Green Mountains of Vermont."



Virginia

Virginia play

Virginia

(Adidas)

Artist: Meagan Morrison

"For Virginia, I took inspiration from the bright red and black cardinal, which is the state bird."



Washington

Washington play

Washington

(Adidas)

Artist: Bree Poort

"For this design, I pulled mostly from my love for the ocean."



West Virginia

West Virginia play

West Virginia

(Adidas)

Artist: Maria Castillo

"West Virginia is the mountain state, so I wanted to work that into the design."



Wisconsin

Wisconsin play

Wisconsin

(Adidas)

Artist: Lizzie Darden

"Using food as a uniting factor and symbol of community, I created this sneaker with Wisconsin's most famous cuisine in mind: cheese."



Wyoming

Wyoming play

Wyoming

(Adidas)

Artist: Carrie Chan

"I looked to the state gems and stones for inspiration, which is a nephrite jade for Wyoming."



