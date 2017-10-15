Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Aaron Rodgers was livid at the player who caused his broken collarbone

Aaron Rodgers had some harsh words for the Vikings defense after a hit that was arguably late knocked him out of the game on Sunday

Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone on Sunday, and could potentially miss the rest of the season with the injury.

Rodgers was knocked out of the game on a rough hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, who took Rodgers to the ground after he had gotten a throw off. While no flag was thrown on the play, Rodgers was livid with Barr as he began to realize his injury, and was caught on camera using some colorful language on the sideline.

This isn't the first time Rodgers has suffered from this injury — in 2013 he missed seven games with a broken collarbone. That year, the Packers were able to hold on and win the NFC North with a record of 8-7-1 and help from backups Scott Tolzien and Matt Flynn.

This year, it will be up to backup Brett Hundley to keep the Packers in contention in Rodgers' absence.

