Aaron Judge won the Home Run Derby — Here are the 4 home runs everybody will be talking about

Sports Aaron Judge won the Home Run Derby — Here are the 4 home runs everybody will be talking about

  Published:

Tuesday's top plays are the hone runs from Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge play

Aaron Judge

(Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Good morning! Aaron Judge added to his legendary status by winning the 2017 Home Run Derby in convincing fashion. Here are the home runs everybody will be talking about Tuesday:

Judge announced his presence with authority early on. Judge seemingly had a big mountain to climb in the first round. But if there was any doubt, he erased them early with a 501-foot blast.

Home run No. 23 in the first round sent Judge to the second round. It turned out that Judge's toughest test came in the first round. But when he launched home run No. 23 in extra time, the race was on.

The longest home run of the night. It was only fitting that Judge would also have the longest home run of the night, clanging a 513-foot dinger off the glass beyond the left-field seats.

The home run that clinched the title. Judge just needed 11 home runs in the finals and he got them easily. Boom.

